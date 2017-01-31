Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis to host BRITs

The ‘X Factor’ presenter will be joined by the 40-year-old beauty at the annual music ceremony at London’s The O2 on February 22 as they’ve both been asked to fill in for Michael Bublé, who pulled out of the hosting gig so he can be with his three-year-old son Noah, who is currently battling cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old hunk shared a picture of an article confirming the news, and wrote: “Well, that’s not my average Tuesday morning … Would much rather be hosting under different circumstances, but honoured to be asked, and especially looking forward to working with this one @emmawillisoffical.”

Emma – who hosted ‘The BRITs Are Coming’ nominations launch earlier this month – said of stepping in for Michael: “Every part of me sends so much love and all the well wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time. I’m a huge fan of his and I would have relished watching him present the BRITs.

I know everyone involved wants to make the best show possible and I hope we do him proud. I had an awesome time presenting the nominations show this year and I am delighted to be asked back for the main event. To present the BRITs is an honour but to be doing it alongside one of my absolute favourites, Mr. Dermot O’Leary is just bonkers. Bring on the BRITs 2017.”

BRITs chairman, Jason Iley, has said that Michael will always be welcome to host the ceremony.

He added: “We are delighted to announce the combination of Dermot and Emma who are stepping up as hosts. They are currently the most in demand presenters in the UK, with a huge passion for music, and to get the both of them is very exciting for us. Our thoughts go out to Michael and his family. We would love to see him on our stage in the future.”

This years BRIT Awards, in association with Mastercard, will be broadcast live on ITV on February 22.