Eating healthy every day: Balanced and tasty meals to enjoy as often as you wish

ChefCuisine is a new generation of healthy ready-made food, elaborated by Anne-Sophie Pic. The brand introduces a specially designed cooker and a large selection of high-quality ready-made meals.

Anne-Sophie Pic, The World’s Best Female Chef 2011 and the only 3 Michelin star-rated woman chef in France, creates with Chef Cuisine a range of 30 meals carefully selecting all the ingredients to ensure a fresh and healthy preparation. Health is considered as important as taste by Chef Cuisine, which uses only the best ingredients, without food colouring, preservatives or artificial flavours. The selection of meals are designed to contain low salt, no GMO, no palm oil and low added fat.

ChefCuisine also provides an online meal plan; general / gluten free / no meat/ low carbs…, which allows the user to choose personalised menus, with 6 dishes weekly, bi-weekly or monthly delivered to their doorstep.

It can’t be any healthier, it can’t be any tastier, it can’t be any easier, thanks to the ChefCuisine cooker that is able to cook slowly and softly, using steam cooking in a bain-marie.

The brand distances itself from microwave-reheated, low-quality food by offering a device that identifies and cooks every ingredient precisely as it should be, preserving their fresh taste and nutrients, their texture and composition.

Launching today, ChefCuisine is the perfect choice to have access to balanced premium quality meals at home, saving time on cooking to focus on more important matters, or simply to relax.

The cooker comes in three different colours, vanilla-cream, purple, aubergine or black.