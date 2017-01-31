Fire service kept busy in Limassol

Limassol fire fighters responded to a number of calls over the 24-hours to 6am Tuesday including a fire in a vehicle belonging to a teacher.

The fire service was called a little before 3.00am to extinguish a fire in the engine of a Toyota Celica car parked in a covered space of a private house in the coastal city.

According to a press release, the service responded with three vehicles from Ayios Yiannis fire station and had the blaze under control around half an hour later.

The vehicle, which was completely destroyed and appears to have been subject to an arson attack, belonged to a 60-year-old female English teacher.

The scene had been cordoned off with police investigations expected to resume with first light.

Earlier on Monday, at around 3pm the fire service received a call reporting a fire in a privately-owned ground floor flat in Ayios Ambrosios street at Potamos tis Germasoyia, to which they responded with three vehicles.

The fire, which started from a couch in the living room of the house, went out by itself.

Apart from damage to the sofa from the blaze, the flat also sustained smoke damage.

Investigations at the scene by the fire service could not exclude the possibility of the fire having been caused by a lighting transformer.

Fire fighters responded to 19 calls for help in the 24-hour period to 6am on Tuesday, which included 10 fires.