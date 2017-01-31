First Lady signs Charter of Paris against cancer

First Lady Andri Anastasiades

Cyprus` First Lady Andri Anastasiades signed on Monday, in Paris, the Charter of Paris Against Cancer at an event marking its 17th anniversary.

The government of Cyprus “intends to introduce a national initiative to fight cancer in order to ensure collaboration and promote concerted effort among institutions and experts in the field from the public and private sector,” the First Lady said addressing the event, according to an official announcement issued here today.

“We need to find solutions that are both realistic and feasible, which require targeted, systematic and collective action,” she added.

The Charter of Paris against cancer was signed in February 2000 aiming at the promotion of the research for curing as well as preventing the disease, upgrading the provided services to the patients and increasing public awareness and global mobilisation against cancer.

