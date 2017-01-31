Man arrested in connection with battery theft

January 31st, 2017

Nicosia court Tuesday remanded a man for three days in connection with the theft of car batteries and other equipment, offences police said were carried out last week.

“A 49-year-old man was arrested and detained on a judicial warrant to facilitate inquiries into an investigation concerning a case of illegal entry and theft,” police said.

Police say they suspect the man of stealing vehicle batteries and other equipment worth around €3,000 from premises located in the industrial area of Nicosia between the dates of January 23 and 24.

Nicosia CID are continuing investigations.

