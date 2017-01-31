Nicosia municipality announces first 2017 clean-up

The first 2017 clean-up campaign by the Nicosia municipality announced on Tuesday will start next week. The free collection of trimmings and other large items of waste will begin on February 6 and last until March 24.

Residents should place items they want to be picked up outside their homes two days before the collection dates which are as follows:

Ayios Andreas (1): February 6 to 7,

Ayios Andreas (2): February 8 to 9,

Ayios Andreas (3): February 10 to 13,

Trypiotis (1): 14-15 February,

Trypiotis (2): February 16 to 20,

Ayios Omologites (1): February 21 to 23,

Ayios Omologites (2): February 24 to March 1,

Ayios Omologites (3): March 2 to 6,

Ayios Omologites (4): March 7 to 9,

Ayios Omologites (1): March 10 to 14,

Ayios Omologites (2): March 15 to 17,

Pallouriotissa (1): 15 to 17 February,

Pallouriotissa (2): February 20 to 22,

Pallouriotissa (3): February 6 to 8,

Pallouriotissa (4): February 9 to 14,

Within the Walls (1): March 13 to 17,

Within the Walls (2): March 20 to 24, A

Ayios Constantinos and Eleni (1): March 20 to 21,

Ayios Constantinos and Eleni (2): March 22 to 24,

Kaimakli (1): February 23 to 28,

Kaimakli (2): March 1 to 3,

Kaimakli (3): March 6 to 7,

Kaimakli (4): March 8 to 10,

Kaimakli (5): March 13 to 16,

That-el-kale: March 23 to 24

Yeni Mosque: March 21 to 22,

Omorphita: March 17 to 20

Trimmings should be separated from other waste for composting purposes.

For further information and to find out which streets are covered by the bracketed numbers, residents can contact 22-797007 (Citizen service centre), 22-797312/314 (Health services) or 22-797620 (Cleaning services).