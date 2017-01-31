Police say they booked almost 10,000 speeders in January, plus nearly 12,000 for other traffic offences

Police Tuesday made public the results of their continued action against crime with a number of coordinated operations carried out throughout January, saying they booked 9,562 drivers for speeding along with another 11,868 for other offences.

“In the context of crime fighting, its prevention and the entrenchment of a sense of security in the public, island wide coordinated police operations continued this month,” police said.

During the campaign police said they checked 3,712 vehicles and 4,058 persons travelling in them.

“Checks were conducted on 2,265 nightclubs, during which 632 were reported for offences related to laws on recreational centres.”

“In the operations with nationwide coverage, mobile patrols were carried out outside bakeries, jewellery shops, cafes and other premises and various places to prevent burglaries and thefts.”

A police statement said that in traffic checks carried out in all districts, 9,562 speeding along with 11,868 other offences, were recorded. A spokeswoman re-confirmed the whopping number to the Cyprus Mail by phone.

From a total of 6,702 breathalyser tests carried out 831 people were over the legal limit.

A number of warnings were also issued to drivers.

“During operations carried out in regard to the implementation of laws concerning the running of private security companies, 113 private security guards were checked, with no illegalities detected.”

Police said, that with the aim of further consolidating public confidence, they would continue their coordinated and targeted operations to prevent and stamp out any forms of illegality.