From rescues to honesty, 50 members of the public awarded

January 31st, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

From rescues to honesty, 50 members of the public awarded

Ionas Nicolaou with National guardsman Constantinos Ioannou, Stelios Isaias, Fotis Hodjia gave crucial information to police about the smuggling of migrants into Republic (CNA)

From helping to rescue a child from a burning building to handing over a lost wallet, 50 people who contributed to saving lives or helped police to maintain law and order in 2016 were awarded with certificates on Tuesday during a ceremony at Journalists’ House in Nicosia.

Among those honoured were Yiannos Triantafyllidis who helped rescue a child from a burning house, along with Andreas Kiris, Costas Andronikou and Epikelefsti Vassili for helping to get a child out of a well.

Also awarded was Andreas Andreou for life-saving actions that led to the location of an elderly missing person suffering from dementia.

Stelios Isaias, Fotis Hodjia and national guardsman Constantinos Ioannou gave crucial information to police about the smuggling of migrants into Republic.

Andreas Soteriou was awarded for tackling thieves who attempted to rob a kiosk, Petros Charalambous for his contribution to helping to stop illegal immigration and Anastasia Andreou for handing over to police a wallet with a large sum of money.

The certificates and plaques were given out by Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou and Police Chief Zacharia Chrysostomou.

In his address, Nicolaou said the people being honoured served as models for promoting honesty, volunteerism and justice. He stressed how important it was that citizens could cooperate in this way with police as it increased the feeling of security.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close