From rescues to honesty, 50 members of the public awarded

From helping to rescue a child from a burning building to handing over a lost wallet, 50 people who contributed to saving lives or helped police to maintain law and order in 2016 were awarded with certificates on Tuesday during a ceremony at Journalists’ House in Nicosia.

Among those honoured were Yiannos Triantafyllidis who helped rescue a child from a burning house, along with Andreas Kiris, Costas Andronikou and Epikelefsti Vassili for helping to get a child out of a well.

Also awarded was Andreas Andreou for life-saving actions that led to the location of an elderly missing person suffering from dementia.

Stelios Isaias, Fotis Hodjia and national guardsman Constantinos Ioannou gave crucial information to police about the smuggling of migrants into Republic.

Andreas Soteriou was awarded for tackling thieves who attempted to rob a kiosk, Petros Charalambous for his contribution to helping to stop illegal immigration and Anastasia Andreou for handing over to police a wallet with a large sum of money.

The certificates and plaques were given out by Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou and Police Chief Zacharia Chrysostomou.

In his address, Nicolaou said the people being honoured served as models for promoting honesty, volunteerism and justice. He stressed how important it was that citizens could cooperate in this way with police as it increased the feeling of security.