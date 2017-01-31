Rooney mulling over February move to China

January 31st, 2017 English Premier League, Recommended, Sport 0 comments

Rooney mulling over February move to China

The Man United and England captain is reportedly tempted by the riches on offer

Wayne Rooney Mulling Over February Move to China as Man Utd Captain Rules Out Everton Switch

Print Friendly

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site