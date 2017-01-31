Our View: Hasikos’ idea for refugee tax is food for thought

INTERIOR minister Socratis Hasikos was certain to have provoked with his idea of redistributing income from non-refugees to refugees, through taxation, in the event there was no settlement of the Cyprus problem. As soon as he read the minister’s idea, outlined in an interview published in Sunday’s Politis, Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos tweeted: “When our leadership frightens and blackmails the Greek Cypriots to accept the Turkish terms you understand to what level they are stooping. Shame on them.”

Nothing less could have been expected from Papadopoulos, who is stooping pretty low himself in opposing a settlement so that he and his party could carry on having a role in Cyprus politics. Ever since its establishment 40 years ago, Diko has contributed two things to political life – a hard line stance on the Cyprus problem, opposing all attempts of finding a settlement, and rusfeti. If the Cyprus problem were solved and it could no longer use it to promote itself as a supposedly uncompromising party on issues of principle, Diko’s only reason for existence would be to practise rusfeti.

It is in this context that Hasikos’ idea should be viewed. If there was no settlement, refugees would never be compensated for their properties or, in many cases, have them returned, so it would only fair that they were compensated. This would be a more equitable distribution of burdens, explained the minister who said: “For example a fairer re-distribution of Turkish Cypriot properties and equitable burden-sharing, which could come through taxation, especially of those who, for decades, have been benefiting from the increase of land prices.”

Property prices in Limassol, Paphos, Ayia Napa had gone through the roof and this, to a large extent was because of the division. In the 2004 referendum big developers funded the ‘no’ campaign because they believed a settlement would hit property prices. They were happy to sacrifice the interests of refugees in order to protect their own. Hasikos is quite right to suggest that those who stood to benefit financially from partition should shoulder the burden of compensating those who would lose out – refugees. Ideally, the rejectionist parties should also contribute by a losing a percentage of their annual state subsidy, even though that is never going to happen.

In theory, Hasikos’ suggestion is very sensible, but putting it into practice would be very difficult and would cause deep resentment among large sections of the population. Why for instance should a non-refugee that supported a settlement and gained nothing from partition be taxed for the choice made by others? And how easy would it be to identify those that benefited from division, in order to tax them? What would happen, in the highly unlikely event that such taxation was passed by the legislature, would be that all non-refugees would be taxed. That would also be unfair.

The minister’s idea should be regarded as food for thought, a reminder that for a significant section of the Greek Cypriot population, permanent partition would not be zero-cost as it would be for the principled and patriotic Papadopoulos.