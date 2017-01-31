Weather and road conditions

Weather and road conditions

Kakopetria village Photo: Christos Theodorides

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with some isolated showers and light snowfall in the mountains.

Initially, winds will be light to moderate, north westerly to north easterly, three to four Beaufort, gaining strength by the early afternoon to reach four to five Beaufort.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 11C inland, 13C on the coast and 2C in the mountain areas.

Police urge drivers to be particularly careful and follow instructions and/or signs.

The following roads are open only to four-wheel-drive vehicles and those equipped with snow chains:

Limassol district:
Platres – Troodos
Prodromos – Troodos
Karvounas – Troodos
Kyperounta – Karvounas
Papoutsa – Agios Theodoros

Morphou area:
Kakopetria – Karvounas
Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas
Kakopetria – Spilia
Pedoulas – Prodromos
Prodromos – Lemithou
Prodromos – Platres
Pedoulas – Kykkos

Drivers are urged to be especially careful, to drive at low speeds, to have the headlights of their vehicles on when weather conditions require and to keep safe distances from the vehicles ahead.

