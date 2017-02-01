Brad Pitt’s lawyers confident he will get joint custody of his kids

The 53-year-old actor has been locked in a custody battle with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie over their six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – since she filed for divorce last year, but sources now say his legal team believe “negotiations are looking very positive” for the Hollywood hunk to be awarded joint custody.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “This is a massive victory for Brad because all he ever wanted was joint custody.

“At no point did he ever want to take the kids away from Angelina, which she initially tried to do him.

“Things have come full circle since they announced their separation.

“Brad Pitt’s lawyers believe the court will look badly on Angelina’s negative PR campaign against him.

“Obviously anything can happen and things could still change, but right now the negotiations are looking very positive for Brad.”

The news comes after it was recently reported the ‘Fury’ star was “much happier” since being able to spend more time with his brood.

An insider claimed previously: “He seems to have a more positive outlook. Things seem much better now … He can spend more time with them …

“He seems much happier. He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about.”

And Brad is also happy to work with 41-year-old Angelina in the hope it will make the split easier on their children.

The insider added: “Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids. What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.”

It also comes after Brad and Angelina agreed to resolve their divorce and custody dispute in private.