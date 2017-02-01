BREAKING NEWS: UK lawmakers support moving Article 50 legislation to next stage

February 1st, 2017

British lawmakers approved on Wednesday legislation seeking parliament’s approval for the start of formal divorce talks with the European Union, allowing it to progress to the next parliamentary stage.

The legislation, which will give Prime Minister Theresa May the right to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, was supported by 498 votes to 114 after two days of debate in parliament’s House of Commons.

It will begin the next, more detailed, legislative stage in the House of Commons on Feb. 6.

 

