Envision the world differently

The Leventis Gallery in Nicosia will be collaborating with artist Ioanna Philippou to bring two workshop series.

The first will offer four afternoon workshops per month until May. The workshops, every Monday from 3.30pm until 5pm as of February 6, will introduce children from four to six-years-old to the creative process of creating art on different themes.

Philippou, who believes that being an artist is an amazing thing because “you get to experience the world within a different visual form”, will help the children to explore some of the gallery’s paintings and use their imagination to create their own masterpieces.

Each month the children will concentrate on a different theme. The theme for February is The Animal Kingdom.

Philippou will also be running a series of workshops for the whole family.

The workshops, which give families an alternative way to spend their Sundays together, will take place on February 12, April 9 and June 11 under the theme Magical Flower Pots, and on March 12 and May 14 under the theme My Friend and I.

Again, these workshops will draw inspiration from artwork in the gallery.

As there is limited availability for both workshop series, you can book your places by sending an email to education@leventisgallery.org or calling 22-668838.

Illustration Eye with Ioanna Philippou

Workshops for young children. February 6-20. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Mondays at 3.30pm-5pm. €50/40. Tel: 22-668838

Family Sundays

A family gallery visit together with arts and crafts. February 12, March 12, April 9, May 14 and June 11. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 10.30am-12pm. €10/5 for children, parents are free. Tel: 22-668838