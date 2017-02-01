Jewellery stolen from Pyla apartment

A woman living in a flat in a Larnaca tourist area reported jewellery valued at about €5,000 was taken from her residence last week.

According to police, the 32-year-old resident of Pyla told Larnaca CID that between January 26 and 29, unknown persons broke into her apartment and stole various pieces of jewellery, including rings and earrings worth €4,880.

Police called to the scene who carried out examinations confirmed that the perpetrators had made their way in to the premises after breaking a kitchen window.

On Tuesday police received the estimate for the value of the stolen jewellery which included 20 sets of earrings of different colours and 30 rings of different colours and designs.

The stolen items were not covered by insurance and there was no CCTV or alarms fitted in the flat.

