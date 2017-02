Someone from the bench of a football team in the north had kebabs delivered on the touchline during a cup fixture on Wednesday, Sporyeni website reported.

It was the 15th minute of the game between Kucuk Kaymakli and Lapta, when the delivery man, wearing a motorcycle helmet, walked casually towards the visitors’ bench, handed over the kebabs and walked away with the money.

It was not immediately known who had ordered the kebabs.

For the record, Kaymakli won the game 6-0.