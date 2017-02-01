The key to the happy door

The key to happiness unlocks the door to our own personal utopia. But sometimes we need a guide to help us find it and one such guide will be at the Solonion book centre in Nicosia on Friday.

Qualified hypnotherapist, psychotherapist and best-selling author Brian Colbert will present his two best-selling books The Happiness Habit and From Ordinary to Extraordinary.

Colbert is regarded as one of the leading consultants in the area of Personal Growth in Europe today. His two books bring his experience and insight into the literary field. They have made a pronounced impact around the world and have been translated into a number of different languages.

With his book The Happiness Habit, Colbert shows that a key element to finding happiness is understanding what our basic drives are and ensuring that these are being satisfied. He also teaches how to get past what’s stopping us from reaching our true potential and how to bring about lasting happiness in our lives.

From Ordinary to Extraordinary carries along on similar lines as it teaches the reader the strategies and skills needed for success. This is done by showing us how our brain works and then teaching us how to use it correctly, how our behaviour works and how to improve it, and how our beliefs work and how to change them.

There are many more lessons available in this book and they all will inspire and motivate us to follow the path to success.

Brian Colbert

Book presentation by the author. February 3. Solonion Book Centre, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Tel: 99-616773