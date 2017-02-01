Lawyer signature scam

Two young lawyers were arrested in northern Cyprus on suspicion of forging their colleagues’ signatures, and impersonating them during trials, as well as collecting the fees.

Daily Kibris newspaper reported that the same crime has been committed in other areas of the north.

The suspects, Süleyman Kurtuluş and Ferhat Kurtarıcıoğulları, were detained after a lawyer in Kyrenia was questioned about his absence from court when his case came up. The lawyer claimed his signature had been forged, prompting a month-long investigation that resulted in the pair’s arrest on Tuesday.

Police believe more people are involved in the scam.

