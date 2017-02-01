Mischa Barton has thanked her fans for their support

The 31-year-old actress was voluntarily hospitalised for mental evaluation last Thursday (26.01.17) but returned home the following day and claimed she’d been drugged.

And Mischa has now reached out to her supporters to thank them for their kind messages which “mean the world” to her.

She tweeted: “Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me. There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever.

The former ‘O.C.’ actress was taken to hospital after she was overheard making remarks about her estranged mother Nuala Barton being a “witch” and was photographed falling off her garden fence.

Mischa later revealed she had been given the drug GHB – a date rape drug – whilst on a night out to celebrate her birthday, leading to her out of character behaviour at her home in West Hollywood later that evening.

In a statement, she explained: “On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday.

“While having drinks, I realised that something was not right as my behaviour was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well.

“I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

Emergency services were reportedly informed of a potential overdose or someone trying to jump and when a police sheriff arrived at the property, he said Mischa “was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense and she was transported to the hospital.”

The brunette beauty was placed under psychiatric care in 2009 after threatening to kill herself, and though she was never actually suicidal, she admitted she felt very “depressed” and was struggling to cope with life.

She previously said: “It was a full-on breakdown. It was terrifying. I was never suicidal, I was just overworked and depressed. But one slip of the tongue in a heightened moment and you find yourself in that situation.”