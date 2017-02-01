Nicosia, Limassol and their beats

After the successful opening of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 over the weekend and all the hype surrounding what the year holds for everyone living on the island or coming over to visit, it may seem that other cities have taken a back seat. But Nicosia and Limassol won’t let that happen. Over the next two weeks the cities will offer musical entertainment from musicians who will come from far and wide.

The renovated Pattihio theatre in Limassol will come to life on Saturday when musicians Oleg and Natalia Butman will perform a tribute to Stevie Wonder under the name Jazz Portraits of Stevie Wonder.

Oleg Butman is one of the most prominent drummers of the Russian jazz stage who successfully also performs in Europe and America. He is the younger brother of successful Russian jazz saxophonist Igor Butman. The jazz musician lived in America for 18 years, where he managed to cultivate his musical talents and gain experience.

He has performed and participated in recording sessions with a number of outstanding musicians, including Richy Cole, Joe Locke, Eddie Gomez, Andy Lovern, Monty Alexander, Pat Metheny, Billy Taylor, Grover Washington, Vincent Herring and many others. He is also no stranger to performing at some of the most famous venues in Russia and America such as the Carnegie Hall.

Jazz pianist, singer, arranger and composer Natalia Butman will join the drummer on stage. Her expressive way of playing the piano has gained her many fans around the world. She has performed with famous Russian jazz musicians including Sergey Manukyan, Alexey Kuznetsov, Georgiy Garanyan and others. The pianist has won numerous competitions and her performances in international jazz festivals add to all the fuss and fun that such festivals often entail.

Oleg and Natalia have been playing together since 2007, when they met and began writing music together. Their meeting is the reason behind Oleg Butman’s project Jazz Passion, which often includes renowned American guest soloists such as Essiet Essiet on bass, Wayne Escoffery on tenor sax and Mark Gross on alto sax.

Together the two musicians have recorded three albums, Passion in 2009, Runway in 2011, and Newborn Standards in 2013.

The musicians will be joined for this performance by Pavel Skornyakov on the saxophone and Pavel Protasov on double bass. The programme will include the musicians’ own arrangements of Stevie Wonder songs.

While the Pattihio theatre will be filled with jazzy sounds, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will celebrate the Chinese New Year with two concerts under the baton of Alkis Baltas and with soloist Zhang Zhao (erhu) in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The concerts, under the name Chinese New Year with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, will be held on February 8 in Nicosia and February 9 in Limassol.

With these performances, CSO would like to wish us all Gong Xi Fa Cai or Happy New Year. The orchestra has already welcomed the western New Year and now it is gearing up to welcome the Chinese New Year, which was rung in on January 28.

Together with erhu virtuoso Zhang Zhao on her two-stringed Chinese violin, the orchestra will perform works by two Chinese composers Yuankai and Naizhong, as well as music composed by Gluck, Weber, Schmitt, Kreisler and Strauss.

Jazz Portraits of Stevie Wonder

Live performance by the Oleg and Natalia Butman Jazz Quartet. February 4. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €25-10. Tel: 25-377277

Chinese New Year with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Performance by the orchestra and soloist Zhang Zhao. February 8. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/7/5/3. Tel: 22-313010

February 9. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/7/5/3. Tel: 77-777745