Paphos greengrocer’s robbed of €100,000 in takings

February 1st, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Paphos greengrocer’s robbed of €100,000 in takings

Police in Paphos launched a manhunt Wednesday after €100,000 in cash was robbed from a greengrocer.

According to police, the owner of EDEM grocers in Agapinoros street, reported that the robbery, which took place around 10am, was carried out by two masked men who took the money from an employee of the shop who was on his was to deposit it at a bank.

From preliminary investigations at the scene, Paphos CID officers confirmed the robbery was carried out in the parking area of the grocers by two masked tall men.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close