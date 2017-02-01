Paphos greengrocer’s robbed of €100,000 in takings

Police in Paphos launched a manhunt Wednesday after €100,000 in cash was robbed from a greengrocer.

According to police, the owner of EDEM grocers in Agapinoros street, reported that the robbery, which took place around 10am, was carried out by two masked men who took the money from an employee of the shop who was on his was to deposit it at a bank.

From preliminary investigations at the scene, Paphos CID officers confirmed the robbery was carried out in the parking area of the grocers by two masked tall men.