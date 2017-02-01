Police book almost 1,400 drivers for seat belt violations in a week

Police on Wednesday announced the results of their latest crackdown on persons driving with use of seat belts Police said special attention was given to the use of rear seat belts, as it was lower than front belt use, as well as of child seats.

During the campaign 1,396 bookings were made in total, of which 102 concerned the rear seats and five child seats.

“As part of efforts to prevent and reduce road traffic collisions and particularly serious and fatal ones, a nationwide inspection campaign for seat belt use was conducted between the dates of January 23 and 29.”

“The aim of the campaign was to raise the awareness of drivers and passengers of motor vehicles, to wear a seatbelt on entry into the vehicle with a view to preventing and reducing serious and fatal injuries in road traffic collisions.”

