Rampant Man City batter West Ham

February 1st, 2017 English Premier League, Football, Recommended, Sport 0 comments

Rampant Man City batter West Ham

Manchester City's Yaya Toure scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot

 

Manchester City revived their faint title hopes with an attacking masterclass against West Ham United, inflicting a bruising 4-0 defeat on their beleaguered opponents at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

City were rampant in a one-sided first half as Kevin De Bruyne finished off a swift counter-attack to put them ahead after 17 minutes and David Silva doubled the lead from close range after good work from Leroy Sane.

There was more misery for West Ham when City’s January signing Gabriel Jesus scored his first goal for the club, side-footing in Raheem Sterling’s pass six minutes before the break, and Yaya Toure slammed home from the spot in the second half.

City, who had lost their previous two away games, stayed fifth in the table on 46 points, behind Liverpool on goal difference and 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close