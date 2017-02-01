Recycling will progress too slowly without legislative measures, Green Dot says

Progress achieved in recycling in 2016 was significant, Green Dot General Manager Kyriakos Parpounas said on Wednesday in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency.

He said at the same time that in order for the improvement in recycling performance to be substantial legislative measures need to be put in place such as “pay as you throw” programmes.

In 2016, the recycling of packaging in general was up by 20 per cent compared to 2015, reaching 60,871 tonnes compared to 51,000 tonnes in 2015.

The recycling of electric and electronic equipment waste was up by 16 per cent reaching 2,285 tonnes compared with 1,970 tonnes in 2015.”

Parpounas also said the recycling of batteries “was up by 5.5 per cent reaching 57.43 tonnes in 2016 compared to 54.43 tonnes in 2015.”

Replying to question as to which recycling stream has had the most progress recorded in Cyprus and which the least and why, Parpounas said: “the greatest increase has been observed in paper / paper boxes” recycling. This increase has been recorded “for very specific reasons,” he added.

He explaineds that “PMD (paper, metal, drink boxes) and glass were recycling streams which were collected almost in total from homes and their improvement depends almost exclusively by the public`s participation.”

“In 2016 we had an increase of the order of 5 per cent to 6 per cent in these two streams, which reflects an improvement in the public`s participation,” he noted.

On the other hand, he said, “paper / cardboard boxes constitute the main material collected by recycling companies directly from trading sites as a commercial / industrial packaging.”

Parpounas said that in the last three years a more intense activity by new and existing recycling companies had taken place as regards paper / cardboard boxes due to the crisis and so cardboard boxes were recovered as commercial / industrial packaging.

As a result, in 2016, collection of paper / cardboard boxes reached 26,849 tonnes compared to 19,872 tonnes in 2015.”

Asked how further improvement could be achieved, he cited legislative measures. “We have been proposing this to the state for years but without unfortunately having a positive response.”

Asked what steps can be taken at a practical level he said: “We consider it necessary to pass measures for the implementation of `pay as you throw` measures so that people can have the motivation to take part in recycling.”

It was also imperative that the participation in sorting at the source became mandatory and monitored.

Such measures, Parpounas said were in place in all countries with high recycling percentages and Cyprus could not “be an exception for ever.”

“If we just continue to focus on communication for the public`s awareness, which is what happens today, progress will be too slow and meeting the ambitious targets we have set for the future will be impossible,” he warned.