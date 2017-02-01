Smoke from weed burning disrupts schools

Parents of two Kiti schools in the Larnaca district – a primary school and a kindergarten – rushed to pick up their children on Wednesday morning after the area was affected by smoke caused by the burning of weeds and hedge trimmings by community council crews.

According to the fire service spokesman, Andreas Kettis, they received calls from members of the public at around 7 am with complaints about heavy smoke near the Kiti industrial area.

The heavy fumes, however, prompted a number of parents to pick up their children that were in the nearby schools, a primary school and a kindergarten. The children that remained in school were taken to other classrooms that were unaffected by the fumes.

Kettis said that a fire engine arrived at the burning site soon after they received the calls to supervise until around 1.30pm. The fire could not be put out with water, he said, as this would mean more fumes. In such cases, Kettis said, the lit trimmings have to be buried, a task assumed by the crews of the Kiti community council.