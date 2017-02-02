Akel expected to file recount request for Limassol on Friday

AKEL is expected on Friday to submit an official request for a ballot recount for the mayor of Limassol in December’s local elections.

Their intention to demand a re-checking of the votes was confirmed earlier this week by a senior Akel cadre.

The recount request will be considered by an electoral tribunal.

Akel is challenging the result in Limassol, where the candidate they backed – the incumbent Andreas Christou – lost by just nine votes to his main challenger, Nicos Nicolaides, who was supported by Disy.

This is despite the fact that on election night Christou immediately conceded to Nicolaides, with Nicolaides being sworn in as the new mayor in early January.

According to the law firm which will be filing the recount request, there is evidence pointing to a number of ballots ticked for Christou being erroneously marked as void.

In other cases, the same law firm said, ballots which should have been marked as void were instead counted for Nicolaides.

The problem, they argue, was that different methods were used at different polling stations in determining which ballots should be counted as void or not.

During the vote count that went down to the wire, Nicolaides garnered 13,920 votes, barely edging out Christou with 13,911 votes.

Christou, who ran as an independent, was backed by Akel, Diko and Edek.

Although initially Akel had indicated it would not be seeking a recount, the party subsequently changed its mind, probably due to in-house criticism that the party mechanism did not push hard enough to retain the Limassol mayorship – a major battleground in the elections.

The party apparatus was accused of complacency, having taken Christou’s re-election for granted.

Christou was running for a third mayoral term.

Akel is also said to be seeking a recount for the local elections in Famagusta.