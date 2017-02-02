Cyprus and Greece to hold consultations at high level ahead of conference on Cyprus

President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will have consultations, on a political level, in either Nicosia or Athens but definitely before a new conference on Cyprus, according to CNA sources.

Well informed diplomatic sources have said that most probably the Greek Premier will visit Cyprus and both sides are in consultation to finalise the date.

The two leaders said on Wednesday they were aiming for a new conference on Cyprus in early March.

The same sources said there were different issues which the two sides need to discuss at a high level which concern the continuation of the conference on Cyprus, namely Turkey`s demand for its citizens to enjoy the four fundamental freedoms in Cyprus after a solution like Greek nationals. The two sides will also discuss Greco-Turkish relations and Turkey-EU customs union.

Meanwhile, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, who is currently in Athens for a series of meetings, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicos Kotzias, the PM`s diplomatic advisor Vangelis Kalpadakis and George Katrougkalos, Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs, responsible for European Affairs and International Economic Relations.

CNA has learned that during discussions, the two sides talked about the Turkish demand for the four freedoms, how Turkey is trying to associate this issue with security and guarantees in Cyprus and how Athens and Nicosia, together with the EU, are handling it.

The same sources said that based on Cyprus` negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis` contacts in Brussels, community officials understand that this is an issue which concerns the EU in its entirety.

Currently, they noted, efforts are underway to start the dialogue that will upgrade Turkey`s custom union with the EU and Spokesman Christodoulides discussed this issue with Katrougkalos.

Referring to Greco-Turkish relations, the sources said that Turkey`s non-compliance with international law causes concern.

Meanwhile, UN Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide will meet on Friday with the Greek Foreign Minister, CNA has learned.