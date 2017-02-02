Human stories on stage

Two plays make their debut on Saturday. The first is Smiley by Catalan author Guillem Clua at Theatro Ena in Limassol, and the other is The Human Voice by Jean Cocteau at Space in Nicosia.

Theatre Versus and director Marinos Anogyriatis will present us with Smiley, “an ode to love” as described by its author. The two main characters in this romantic comedy are Alex and Bruno. The two men are completely different and the only thing they actually have in common is the love they share for one another.

They argue, they disagree but they are in love. By putting on stage two men who stand by each other even when they don’t like each other very much, Clua shows us that we all are vulnerable to love, no matter if we are pretty or ugly, smart or foolish, young or old, gay or heterosexual.

Adding to his comment about the play being an ode to love, Clua said: “Smiley is, and wants to be, literally, a love story. It makes you laugh, it thrills you and it shows the fears we all face when we fall in love with someone from a humorous point of view. This play explains how new technologies like WhatsApp and iPhones have changed our lives and also focuses on contradictions found in gay relationships”.

In Nicosia, the scene will be set for the play The Human Voice, presented by Open Arts and directed by Athina Kasiou.

The play, which was first staged at the Comedie-Francaise in 1930, is a monologue set in Paris, in which a middle-aged woman speaks on the phone to her lover of the last five years. He is to marry another woman the next day, which causes her to despair.

The monologue traces the woman’s mental breakdown.

Smiley

Performance of the play by Guillem Clua. February 4-26. Theatro Ena, Limassol. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 99-395970

The Human Voice

Performance of the play by Jean Cocteau. February 4-27. Space, 12 Kosti Palama Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 96-637557