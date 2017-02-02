Masked man robs Limassol kiosk

Police are looking into the robbing, early Thursday, of a Limassol kiosk.

“Police are investigating a case of robbery which was carried out around three in the morning today (Thursday) against a 32-year-old employee of a kiosk in Limassol,” police said.

According to the employee, a man with his face covered with a dark coloured cloth entered the kiosk and under the threat of a knife took cash from the till before running away on foot.

“From further investigations carried out, it was established the person was aged between 25 and 30, around 1.80 to 1.85 metres in height and well built. He was wearing a beige coat and dark coloured jeans, black woollen gloves and had a woollen, dark coloured cap on his head.”

Limassol CID are investigating the case.