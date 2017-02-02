North raises minimum wage

Authorities in the north decided on Thursday to raise the minimum monthly net wage by €40, to €435 in a bid to offset the increase in the cost of living.

The responsible committee decided that the minimum hourly wage will be €2.80, daily wage €23, and weekly wage to be €115.

The committee set the monthly gross minimum wage at €500 gross.

The new minimum wage will take effect this month.

Turkish Cypriot official Hamza Ersan Saner, said the new minimum wage was set unanimously in the committee composed of five union representatives, five from the employers, and five from the authorities.

Chairman of the Turkish Cypriot Employers Union Mustafa Aroğlu expressed hope that the new wage would benefit the people.

Chairman of Hür-İş, a workers union in the north, said they entered the meeting with higher expectations but had to fight to get the highest possible figure.

New Cyprus Party’s Secretary of Executive Board Murat Kanatlı said the new minimum wage was below the hunger limit.