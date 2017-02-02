People posing as energy-saving advisers gaining entry to homes, EAC warns  

February 2nd, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) urged consumers on Thursday to be vigilant as it had received complaints that people posing as employees of the utility visit homes to offer advice on how to save energy.

In announcement, the EAC said that consumers had complained that lately they received house calls from individuals claiming they were employees and offering to provide energy-saving tips, after asking to examine electronic devices of the household.

“The EAC would like to make clear that it has nothing to do with these individuals and calls on its customers to be vigilant,” it said.

It added that utility employees visit customers’ premises for advice on energy saving, only after an appointment is made.

