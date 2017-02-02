Police announce road closures due to Friday morning taxi strike

February 2nd, 2017

Police late on Thursday announced that the following roads in Nicosia will be temporarily closed to traffic on Friday during the protest by taxi drivers:

Between 7am and 9am:

On Strovolos Avenue, in a direction from Strovolos toward downtown Nicosia, about 200 m before the traffic lights connecting with Athalassa Avenue, the left lane only will be closed.

On Athalassa Avenue, in a direction from Piraeus Avenue to the traffic lights toward Strovolos Avenue, the left lane will be closed from Souliou Street up to the traffic lights connecting Athalassa Avenue with Strovolos Avenue.

On Grivas Digenis Avenue, in a direction from the traffic lights connecting Grivas Digenis with 25 Martiou Street toward the traffic lights connecting Grivas Digenis with Ayiou Prokopiou Street, the left lane will be closed from Grigoris Afxentiou Street up to the traffic lights connecting Grivas Digenis with Ayiou Prokopiou.

At the roundabout next to the ‘Dias’ media headquarters, in a direction toward the traffic lights connecting Ayiou Prokopiou with Grivas Digenis, the left lane as well as the bus lane will be closed, starting from the roundabout next to the ‘Dias’ building up to the traffic lights connecting Ayiou Prokopiou with Grivas Digenis.

 

Between 9.30am and 10am:

Constantinou Paleologou Street: the left lane will be closed from the point of Thermopylon Street up to the Nicosia town hall.

Adjacent to Ipirou Square at Solomou Statue, one lane will remain closed in the direction running from K. Pantelides Street up to the traffic lights connecting Omirou Street and Anast, Leventis Street.

 

Due to the disruption to normal traffic, police urge motorists to be extra careful and to heed road signs and traffic police instructions.

