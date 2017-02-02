Taxi drivers to block main roads on Friday morning

Taxi drivers will block main roads in Nicosia on Friday during a protest over better working conditions.

An announcement of the association said the roads will be closed between 6.30am and 11am. The drivers did not provide the names of the roads they planned to close.

The association said their strike was not an end in itself to simply inconvenience the people.

The taxi drivers want a reduction in road tax and a crackdown on illegal cabbies. They also want a solution to what they claim is a high cost of employment.

They claimed their grievances were met with indifference and hostility by the various departments in the transport ministry.

