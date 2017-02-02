Trump threatens UC Berkeley after protests stop far-right speech (Updated)

US President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to cut funding to the University of California at Berkeley after protesters smashed windows and set fires at the liberal-leaning school, forcing the cancellation of an appearance by a far-right Breitbart News editor.

“If UC Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what action Trump could take without authorisation from Congress, or without risking legal action. He did not elaborate on his plans.

U.S. Representative Barbara Lee, a Democrat whose district includes Berkeley, said Trump could not bully the university into silence and vowed to fight any attempt to slash funding.

“Simply put, President Trump’s empty threat to cut funding from UC Berkeley is an abuse of power,” Lee said in a statement.

The Berkeley campus received $345 million in federal grant money in the most recent fiscal year, according to a Reuters review of federal spending data.

Some $121 million came from the National Science Foundation for scientific research. It would be hard for Trump to cut off this money, as much of it is awarded through a competitive process that evaluates projects based on scientific merit.