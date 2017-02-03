Anastasiades, May discuss Cyprus problem

President Nicos Anastasiades met with the British Prime Minister Teresa May on Friday in Malta, with whom he discussed developments in the Cyprus problem.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, May informed Anastasiades about her recent visit to Turkey and her meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The British PM conveyed Ankara’s position that “Turkey wants a settlement” of the Cyprus problem, with the president responding that Turkey must back its talk with actions in the reunification negotiations.

The two leaders, who are in Malta to attend the Informal EU Summit, also discussed the issue of security and guarantees.

May reiterated UK’s position that it is ready to accept an arrangement on which the two sides on the island will agree.

Anastasiades informed May on Nicosia’s position as regards the Turkish side’s demand that Turkish citizens should enjoy the four fundamental freedoms after a solution was reached in Cyprus.

He also informed her about the decisions taken during his meeting on Wednesday with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Anastasiades and Akinci asked the United Nations to prepare, in consultation with the guarantor powers, for the continuation of the Conference on Cyprus at political level in early March.

They also decided that they will meet weekly through the month of February to address outstanding issues and that their negotiators will also continue their regular meetings. The two leaders have been engaged in the UN-led talks since May 2015.