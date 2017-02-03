Biker injured in Paphos

February 3rd, 2017

A 49-year-old man from Paphos was critically injured on Friday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding in Kissonerga overturned.

According to the police report, the accident occurred at around 4.45pm, when the motorcycle the 49-year-old was riding overturned under unknown circumstances, throwing him onto the tarmac. He was initially rushed to Paphos general hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured skull, but due to the severity of his condition he was taken to Nicosia general hospital.

His condition is described as critical.

