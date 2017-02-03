Our cities and the daily lives we live in them

The art scene seems to really be opening up this month, with different exhibitions popping up all over the place. Two very different exhibitions are about to let all art lovers in and take them on a journey through imagination and colour.

Firstly, tonight, the interactive installation exhibition Parallel Cities will open at the Old Vinegar Factory in Limassol at 7.30pm.

Parallel Cities is the first event of the year to be part of theYard.Residency of the Centre of Performing Arts MITOS. It is an interactive spatial experience installation, virtually connecting two spaces through projection mapping and installation art. The project follows from the studio’s manifesto on questioning identities, beliefs and preconceptions through unique spatial experiences bringing together design and technology.

The Old Vinegar Factory is partitioned to create two spaces featuring the two parts of the installation. The spaces take inspiration from the contrast between old and new as evident in the urban fabric of Limassol. The installation questions whether the new developments at the seafront of Limassol have improved the city or whether they have created an enormous creation, overshadowing its cultural and historical importance.

The concept of the installation emerges from the current debate between locals and authorities regarding the value of rapid developments in reference to visions of the future of the city, and provides an opportunity for the visitors to choose between construction or conservation.

In each room, the case is made towards construction or conservation while live images of people in each room are projected to obscure the information in the adjacent room. Therefore, the installation establishes a relational approach towards the city of construction and development with the city of restoration and conservation in an endless discussion where information can be obscured or revealed.

These two contradicting ideas, old and new, construction and conservation, have been materialised in this installation by architect and artist Antonis Stylianou, architect and urban designer Antreas Papallas, and mentor Elena Kotasvili.

The next exhibition on the agenda is the first solo exhibition by Despina Nicolaides entitled Simple Acts of Daily Life.

The exhibition, which will open on Tuesday at Gloria Gallery in Nicosia, is an array of artwork which mainly puts on display a study of the human form and expression through movement of people while performing ordinary daily acts. Different media are used, such as oils, watercolours, ink and charcoal on canvas and different types of paper to bring these human forms to life.

Nicolaides, from Famagusta, graduated from the English School in Nicosia and then studied Design and Jewellery Making at Parsons School of Design in New York where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts. She taught art and jewellery making at the technical schools of Larnaca and Nicosia.

Parallel Cities

Installation exhibition. February 3. 7.30pm-11pm until February 8. Old Vinegar House, 34 Genethliou Mitella Street, Limassol. Tel: 99-209751

Simple Acts of Daily Life

Solo exhibition by Despina Nikolaides. Opens February 7 at 7.30pm until February 24. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605