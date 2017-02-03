Corrupt police officers forced to resign

Two police officers jailed recently for corruption have been forced to resign, it was announced on Friday.

The pair, sergeants Costas Miamiliotis and Lefteris Mouskos, were jailed for six month in January after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiring to defraud the Republic between 2007 to 2010, punishable by up to five years in prison, and abuse of power, punishable by a jail-term of up to two years.

They were not punished for abuse of power as the other charges were deemed more serious.

The officers, who served in the secret service, had been accused of taking bribes – €10,000 and €40,000, respectively – from businessman Nicos Lillis, to prepare a false report that a Turkish Cypriot man resided permanently in the Republic – a necessary condition for a land transaction.

Selling properties located in the government-controlled areas owned by Turkish Cypriots is only allowed if the seller is a permanent resident – i.e. has lived in the government-controlled areas for at least six consecutive months.

The report enabled the interior minister – in his capacity as guardian of Turkish Cypriot properties – to approve the sale of land in Dromolaxia, Larnaca, to Lillis so that the developer could build the notorious Aero Center, an office complex later to be bought at inflated prices by the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority’s pension fund.