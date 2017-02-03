Developments in Cyprus talks depend on Ankara

At this stage of the reunification talks, developments depended exclusively on Turkey, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Friday.

Speaking on state radio CyBC, the spokesman said developments depended exclusively on Turkey, both on the chapter of security and guarantees, but also on the issues relating to the five chapters of internal governance.

“We are at a situation where decisions will be made by Ankara,” he said.

President Nicos Anastasiades discussed developments with other EU leaders in Malta where he attended the EU’s informal summit.

According to the spokesman, Anastasiades had the opportunity to discuss the latest developments with his counterparts, especially Turkey’s demand for its citizens to be granted the four freedoms by Cyprus in the event of a solution.

“It is something that concerns all member states, and that is the reason the president wrote to all his counterparts in relation with Turkey’s demand, which, as you understand, cannot be accepted as part of discussions on the Cyprus problem.”

Turkish vice president Tugrul Turkes said last month that Turkey wanted equal rights for its citizens after a solution, like Greek nationals.

Greeks enjoy the freedoms as part of EU membership.

Turkes said if this demand was not accepted then neither must Greek nationals enjoy the four freedoms in Cyprus. The demand had been tabled during the negotiations.

“We said that the four freedoms must be granted to the Turkish side also,” he said. “Free movement for workers, freedom of entrance, exit, capital, etc.”

Turkes said if the freedoms could not be granted to Turks, then they should be taken away from Greeks also.

“If you see these as privileges for us then let us ensure that Greeks too will be deprived of the things we will be deprived of.”

Turkes said Ankara will make a move on guarantees when its demands were agreed.

Talks were now being held on the island by the negotiators and the leaders who have asked the UN to prepare for a conference in March.

Christodoulides said views have been exchanged on security and guarantees but no decisions could be made.

“You realise however, that final decisions cannot be taken although it would have been the most positive development,” he said. “We could have decided ourselves, us Cypriots, what we desire. You understand though that the Turkish Cypriot side cannot take decisions on the particular matter.”