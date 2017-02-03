Education for all

Technolopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos has two events coming up that will get children roaring like lions and adults a little wiser when it comes to people in history.

First up the event for the adults. Retired history teacher Wally Oppenheim will give a lecture on The Rise of Archbishop Makarios on Monday at 7pm.

Archbishop Makarios played a huge part in the creation of Independent Cyprus. Coming from humble origins, a combination of skill, ambition, intelligence and luck led him to become both the religious and political leader of the Greek Cypriot people.

The lecture will cover his rise to power until he was elected President of Cyprus in 1959, his alleged links with Colonel Grivas and EOKA, the mistakes of the

British authorities and why in the end Makarios opted for independence and an unworkable Constitution to Enosis with Greece.

The talk will be in English, will last for about an hour and audience members can ask questions.

Now with carnival season coming up, the kids might need a few ideas as to what to get dressed-up as. To help them out a little bit, the cultural centre will present a concert and workshop under the name The Carnival of the Animals.

The Piano Duo Leoni Hadjithoma and Borislav Alexandrov will lead this interactive and educational programme for children of all ages. They will present a children’s favourite musical suite, The Carnival of the Animals by Camil Saint-Saens.

Children will get to listen to music, move like animals, make animal masks, wear them and use their voices to improvise their own piece of music.

The Rise of Archibishop Makarios

Talk by history teacher Wally Oppenheim. February 6. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7pm. €5. In English. Tel: 70-002420

The Carnival of the Animals

A concert and workshop for children. February 11. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 3pm. €7. Tel: 70-002420