Limassol port on its way to normalcy

THE situation at Limassol port appears to be improving by the day, following the first days of private operation when hauliers had formed lines outside due to delays in loading containers.

Giorgos Pouros, the general manager of the company handling containers, said two more gantry cranes were put in operation on Friday loading and unloading containers.

Pouros said the company currently had three cranes at its disposal with one more being overhauled.

Until things normalise and productivity improves, the container terminal will not stop operating, he said, including on weekends.

The company served two ships on Friday, while four more where waiting in queue.

Meanwhile, the chamber of commerce and industry (Keve) said its members would not accept to foot the bill for the delays experienced in previous days.

Keve general secretary Marios Tsiakkis said any cost must be assumed by the operators of the port, DP World, because they were the ones responsible for the delay in processing the shipments.

“We will not accept any charges on trade because delays are not the responsibility of the traders and the port operator must foot the cost and the blame,” Tsiakkis said.

He warned that any additional cost to the traders would inevitably be passed on to consumers.

Tsiakkis said port operators must work around the clock to clear the bottleneck.

The Keve official said they have not received any complaints about shortages “but we certainly have a lot of complaints from our members that they are not receiving their shipments.”

He said ships arriving in Cyprus and finding the port full, change their routes and go to other ports to unload, awaiting notification to return to Cyprus.