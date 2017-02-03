Paedophile flees from north to Berlin

By Tahsin Eroglu

A 33-year-old Turkish Cypriot man is wanted by the authorities in the north in connection with sexual abuse of five boys aged between 10 and 11.

The suspect, an architect, crossed over to the south on the night of January 29 and flew to Berlin from Larnaca the following day.

It was claimed that he lured the children to engage in sexual acts by offering them money. The children, who told their parents what happened, had no idea of the seriousness of the situation, saying their “secret game” with the suspect had been revealed.

The man allegedly confessed his acts to his close friends, saying he was mentally ill and that he planned to seek treatment.

He also said he would confess to Turkish Cypriot police and turn himself in.

His friends believed him, but they later learned that he had fled.

Authorities in the north said nothing, neither through the Republic of Cyprus nor Turkey, could be done to bring the suspect to justice.

It was learned that he had settled in Berlin and had already started seeing a shrink.

Co-chair of the bi-communal Technical Committee on Crime, Hakkı Celal Önen, said they informed the Republic’s police on January 31, a day after the suspect left for Berlin.

He told Kibris newspaper that the northern part of the island must be included in the international law system to be able to bring suspected criminals to justice.

Turkish Cypriots committing serious crimes can seek refuge abroad and criminals abroad can seek refuge in the northern part of the island.

The only country which has an extradition treaty with the north is Turkey.

Brothel owner Diana Jones, who owed £2.6m to the UK government, lived uninterrupted in the north for many years.

Gary Robb, a night club owner in Leeds and a convicted drug dealer, also lived in the north for many years before being returned to the UK by Turkish Cypriot authorities.