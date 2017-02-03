News podcast: Pamborides discusses NHS delays

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- The European Union reacts to U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban;
- Health Minister George Pamborides discusses the delays in implementing the National Health Service;
- We talk to the governor of Europe’s biggest prison for sex offenders
