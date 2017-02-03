News podcast: Pamborides discusses NHS delays

February 3rd, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Health Minister Giorgos Pamborides

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
  • The European Union reacts to U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban;
  • Health Minister George Pamborides discusses the delays in implementing the National Health Service;
  • We talk to the governor of Europe’s biggest prison for sex offenders

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

