Sport in brief

Djokovic the exception as he clocks in for national duty

Novak Djokovic will be a notable exception this week after clocking on for Davis Cup duty for Serbia when a host of other big names are resting up after their Australian Open exertions. World number two Djokovic is the only member of the top 10 in action over the weekend’s ties although he perhaps needs some sharpening after a shock second-round loss to Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in Melbourne left him with more time on his hands at the start of the season that he was anticipating.

NFL Players Association vows to stand by Muslim members

The NFL Players Association vowed on Thursday to stand by their Muslim members a day after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell dodged a question on the matter when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban. “Our Muslim brothers that are in our league, we have their backs. We’re going to do whatever we can. And I’ll go stand with them,” NFLPA president and Cincinnati Bengals tackle said at the union’s Super Bowl news conference.

Kuchar leads by one at Scottsdale, Matsuyama lurks

A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit. Kuchar, a seven-times winner on the PGA Tour, took advantage of ideal scoring conditions at the TPC Scottsdale to fire a seven-under-par 64 that included birdies on his first two holes and an eagle at the par-five 13th where he drained a 20-footer.

Golf venue for 2020 Games to vote on female bar

The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which will host the golf tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will hold a board meeting next week to consider ending its ban on women becoming full members, according to local media. The vote comes after calls to shift the tournament from the private club in Saitama province because of the rule, which allows women to play Monday through Saturday but bars them from becoming full members and from playing on Sundays.

Steelers’ Brown says Falcons supporting cast is key to victory

Antonio Brown knows what it’s like to face the New England Patriots defense, and said the Atlanta Falcons must rely on their supporting cast to keep up with the AFC champions in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ perennial Pro Bowl receiver was on the losing end of a 36-17 scoreline in the AFC title game in Foxborough, held to seven catches for 77 yards.

Companies hope for Super Bowl boost with creative ads

When the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons face off in Sunday’s Super Bowl, it will be one of the most-watched television programs in the United States. That massive audience, which totaled nearly 112 million viewers last year, makes the Super Bowl a prime spot for advertisers, who are paying 21st Century Fox Inc as much as $5 million for a 30-second spot.

Cycling: Grivko out of Dubai Tour after hitting Kittel

Ukrainian rider Andriy Grivko of the Astana team has been disqualified from the Tour of Dubai after punching German Marcel Kittel in the face during Thursday’s third stage, organizers said. Kittel, of the Quick Step Floors team, ended up with a bloodied face after sustaining a cut to his eyebrow, failing to contest the final sprint after winning the first two stages of the race, which he still leads.