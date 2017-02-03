State teachers caught at private tutorial centres

TWO female state school teachers, aged 56 and 36, were caught red handed on Thursday afternoon during a raid on an unlicensed private tutorial centre in Limassol, police said on Friday.

According to the police report, officers raided the establishment following a tip off. Teachers who work in state schools are not allowed to teach in private tutoring centres.

Officers who raided the place at around 4.15pm, found three teachers, the two women who work in public schools, and a 34-year-old male teacher, delivering classes – chemistry, Greek language and literature – to pupils. The 34-year-old is reportedly not an appointed teacher at a state school.

The three were taken in for questioning. According to reports, the two women said they don’t work there and that they were there that day to help their colleague. State broadcaster CyBC alleged that the 56-year-old is the owner of the tutoring centre.

They are being investigated for the offence of operating an unlicensed tutoring centre, while the two women also face being charged with offences concerning state teachers practicing private tutoring.

Police confiscated equipment and books found at the establishment as part of the investigations.