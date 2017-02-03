Taxi drivers end strike early

Taxi drivers ended a strike involving road closures a couple of hours earlier on Friday after a meeting was arranged with the transport minister next week.

The cabbies association said they were holding a protest on Friday over their working conditions.

The association said drivers had planned to close main roads between 6.30am and 11am. However, following the intervention of Transport Minister Marios Demetriades, who arranged a meeting with them next week, the drivers terminated their action a couple of hours earlier.

The taxi drivers want a reduction in road tax and a crackdown on illegal cabbies. They also want a solution to what they claim is a high cost of employment.

They claimed their grievances were met with indifference and hostility by the various departments in the transport ministry.