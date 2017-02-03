Two pianos bridge cultures

As part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 events, two pianists from very different parts of the world will come together on Wednesday to perform music from French, Japanese and Portuguese composers.

The two pianists, who will perform under the title Musicorba, are Ricardo Vieira from Portugal and Tomohiro Hatta from Japan. After their first successful collaboration in 2010, the piano duo continues to study and present works for four hands from classical to modern music tradition.

Considered to be one of the most important duos in the world, Vieira and Hatta joined forces as part of the celebrations of the Treaty of Friendship, Peace and Commerce between Portugal and Japan. It was this performance, which received a warm welcome from the audience, that is the driving force behind their collaboration. They decided to form Musicorba and continue to interpret works from their own countries.

The concert is being organised with the support of the Cultural Organisation EU-Japan Fest Japan Committee and the Portuguese Minister of Culture of Portugal, and fits in with the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017’s aim to link continents and share cultures.

Musicorba

Performance by Ricardo Vieira and Tomohiro Hatta. February 8. A’Lyceum School, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 26-932017