US judge orders temporary ban on Trump immigration restrictions

February 3rd, 2017 Americas, Recommended 0 comments

US President Trump looks on following swearing-in ceremony for Defence Secretary Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington

A US district judge in Detroit has issued an order temporarily restraining the Trump administration from carrying out immigration restrictions in a presidential executive order, according to a court document.

Judge Victoria Roberts issued the order on Thursday in response to a motion filed with the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan seeking a permanent injunction “that prohibits the denial of entry into the United States of legal permanent residents and those with valid immigrant visas” under President Donald Trump’s Jan 27 order.

