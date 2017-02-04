Some of the best shots are in your hands

In a first for Cyprus, the 6X6 Centre for Photography in Limassol will be presenting a gallery exhibition of the winning images of this year’s internationally acclaimed sixth Annual Mobile Photography Awards (MPA).

From next Friday until March 4, the centre will display the winning photos from the world’s longest running international competition and gallery show exclusively for images shot and edited on mobile devices. This year’s competition received a total of five thousand entries from 70 countries across the world, which were judged by 11 professional photographers.

The competition hosts 18 categories, including portraits, still life, photo journalism, and other more specific themes such as silhouettes, water, transportation, to name but a few.

Τhe winner of the 2016 MPA is Giles Clarke from New York who will receive the grand prize of three thousand dollars for the photographer of the year. All other winners and finalists will receive various mobile photo gear gifts.

Since 2011, the MPA has produced more than 20 successful gallery exhibits in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, Melboure, San Jose, and elsewhere.

This is the first time that the competition will travel for a gallery exhibit and world premiere to Cyprus. Αll the images on display will be available for sale.

As part of the exhibition, the centre will also be offering a practical mobile photography workshop with acclaimed mobile photographer Brendan O Se on Saturday from 10am until 3pm.

O Se will help participants discover how to get the most out of the camera on their mobile device, by guiding them on the basics of composition, light and technique, and showing tips and tricks to maximise the potential of their smartphone’s camera. All smartphone users are welcome – no matter what their smartphone brand is.

The workshop will focus on best apps for mobile photography, a hands-on walk through how to use the app, a live editing and processing session, plus an experiential photo walk during which all participants will hit the streets and put into practice what they have been learning.

O Se is a multi-award winning fine art photographer and mobile photographer from Cork, Ireland. In January last year he won first place in the Street Photography category in the annual Mobile Photography Awards. In April 2015, he won the Mira Mobile Photography Prize. He was also awarded Best in Show at the Florence International Photography Awards in June 2015 and also won the Mediterraneo Foto Festival in May, 2015.

In April 2015, the photographer was invited to London to talk about his iPhone photography as part of Apple’s Meet the iPhone Photographer series hosted by the popular designer/photographer, Dan Rubin.

His photography, both with the iPhone and other cameras, has been featured on numerous online photography publications and magazines.

The Sixth Annual Mobile Photography Awards

Exhibition of the winning images. Opens February 10 at 7.30pm until March 4. 6X6 Centre for Photography. 19 Ipeirou Street, Limassol 3040. Monday – Friday: 9am-6pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-354810. Email: info@cyprus6x6.com

Mobile Photography Workshop

Workshop with Brendan O Se. February 11. 6X6 Centre for Photography. 19 Ipeirou Street, Limassol 3040. 10am-3pm. €107 including lunch. Tel: 25-354810. Email: info@cyprus6x6.com