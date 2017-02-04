An Argentinian month

Apothiki 79 in Larnaca is getting ready to present us with four nights of Argentinian cinema.

Together with the Instituto Cervantes of Nicosia, and the support of the Embassy of Argentina in Israel, Apothiki 79 will present the film Blue Lips on Tuesday, El Clan (The Clan) on Valentine’s Day, Un Cuento Chino (Chinese Take-Out) on February 21 and 100 anos de pardon on February 28.

The first film in the series, Blue Lips, is a 2014 drama about six characters from six different cities around the world who experience a traumatic event in their lives that destroys something inside themselves.

Unable to cope with this devastating outcome, they are lost and without direction. For different reasons, they all travel to Pamplona during the San Fermin Festival in 2012, where they are forced to confront themselves.

This coming together helps them face and overcome the conflicts they are facing.

If you want to avoid the romance of February 14, then the film El Clan (The Clan) is just the thing. The 2015 film is a biographical drama about Puccio clan, a family who kidnapped and killed people in the 80s.

Un Cuento Chino (Chinese Take-Out), to be screened on February 21, is a 2011 drama about Roberto, a lonely man who collects bizarre worldwide news in an album as a hobby. By chance, he meets a Chinese man and helps him find a place he is looking for. After a series of incidents, Roberto finds out about the dramatic life of his new friend.

The last film, 100 anos de pardon, is a 2015 documentary about 100 years of the Paysandu Sport Club.

A series of Argentinian films. February 7-28. Apothiki 79, 79 Saint Lazarus Street, Larnaca. 8.30pm-10pm. Free. With English subtitles. Tel: 99-083974